Osprey Winter Sale up to 45% off packs, luggage, more

Osprey, a leader in premium technical and travel gear, is offering up to 45% off hiking packs, luggage, bags, and more through November 27 in its Winter Sale. Osprey gear is made to last and is the perfect gift for the backpackers and travelers in your life. Notable pieces from the Winter Sale include the men’s Talon 22 Day Hiking Pack for 25% off at $119.95, the Eja 48 Women’s Ultralight Backpacking pack available for $179.95 (25% off original price), and the Ozone 4-Wheel Travel Wheel for $299.95. Free shipping and returns on all sale items. Head below the fold to learn more about Osprey’s Winter Sale.

The men’s Talon 22 Day Hiking Pack, now available for $119.95, features an array of storage options while you’re out on the trail. The pack highlights a dual-zippered panel access, an internal zippered mesh pocket with a key clip, a tuck-away ice axe attatchment, a stow-on-the-go trekking pole attachment, and more. It’ll keep you comfortable with lower side compression straps dual-zippered fabric hip belts. Next up is the Eja 48 Women’s Ultralight Backpacking pack for $179.95 which comes in a gorgeous Deep Teal as well as a Cloud Gray with red piping. The Eja 48 features both comfort and ventilation, without the extra weight, and includes an internal hydration sleeve, dual-access stretch mesh side pockets, removable sleeping pad straps, a sternum strap with an integrated safety whistle, AirSpeed suspension, and more. Finally, Osprey’s Ozone 4-Wheel Travel Wheel makes the ideal luggage traveler for your next vacation. It’s big enough for your longer trips, but light enough that it won’t weigh you down in the airport. Featuring a monopole add-a-bag solution, 50mm wheels, lightweight construction, a custom buttonless trolleyhandle, and more, grab this piece of luggage for $299.95, 25% off its original price.

Some other favorite pieces of ours from Osprey’s Winter Sale include:

Women’s:

Men’s

More on the Talon 22 Day Hiking Pack:

Whether you’re bagging peaks or bikepacking, the Talon 22 is the perfect carry solution. This lightweight pack features a breathable, close-to-body AirScape™ backpanel and continuous-wrap harness and hipbelt that moves with you. Trekking pole, ice axe and bike helmet attachment points make this a truly multi-sport pack. Constructed with high-quality bluesign®-approved recycled high-tenacity nylon.

