Nanoleaf thread-smart mixed shapes wall light 12-pack at $180 low in early Black Friday deals

Amazon is offering the Nanoleaf Mixed Shapes Smarter Kit (12 Pack) for $179.99 shipped. Down from a $230 price tag, this kit has received surprisingly few discounts this year, with the previous two happening back at the end of summer and early fall – both of them dropping prices to $200. Today’s deal is a 22% markdown off the going rate and marks a return to the all-time low we haven’t seen in 2023. In this kit, you’ll receive 12 pieces of customizable thread smart modular panels – a mixed collection of hexagons, triangles, and mini-triangles as well. You can use them all individually, or combine them to create unique layouts of linear, geometric, or abstract designs. You’ll be able to sync these lights with music and gameplay alike – allowing them to create dazzling light shows that follow the beats of your favorite tunes, or provide more immersive ambient lighting to highlight the action on your screen. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering some of the best prices on the Nanoleaf Black Hexagons Smarter Kit (9 Pack) for $190, down from $220. You’ll receive the same smart light features as the above kit, allowing them to sync with your music and entertainment, but in the shape of multi-color hexagonal panels instead. You’ll also find other popular design options like the Modern Triangle 17-pack, made up of different sized triangular panels, for $200.

You can get a full run-down of all the panels on sale in our coverage of Nanoleaf’s early Black Friday sale. And if you’re looking for more affordable lighting options for your home, both indoor and outdoor – check out our recent coverage of Govee’s early Black Friday deals that are seeing up to 50% off its line of RGBIC strips, panels, bulbs, and more.

Nanoleaf Mixed Shapes Smarter Kit (12 Pack) features:

Truly Customizable Smart Lighting: Create your own completely unique layouts with modular panels. Big, small, or HUGE; linear, geometric, or totally abstract—the choice is yours! Use Hexagons, Triangles, or Mini Triangles on their own, or mix and match the different shapes with Connect+ technology for endless design combinations

See Your Music Come to Life: Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. Try the Pop Rocks Rhythm Scene and watch your lights dance to the beat

Sync Your Lights with Screen Mirror: Get in on the action with the Nanoleaf Screen Mirror feature. Sync your lights to the colors from your gameplay for an immersive experience unlike anything you’ve seen before

Simple Setup: Attach your panels to a smooth surface with the included double-sided Mounting Tape.

Sync color Scenes with Razer Chroma devices

