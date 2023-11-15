Govee early Black Friday takes up to 50% off RGBIC strips, bulbs, panels, more starting at $10

Amazon is now offering early Black Friday prices on the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit with Light Bars and Monitor Back Light for $149.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $110 off coupon. Down from its regular $300 price tag, today’s deal is a 50% markdown off the going rate, coming in $13 above the current used pricing, and landing as a new all-time low. You’ll dive deeper into immersive gameplay with this sync box kit, as Govee’s CogniGlow algorithm recognizes your in-game actions and displays real-time specialized light effects while in the worlds of Valorant, LOL, OW2, Apex, PUBG, COD, Fortnite, and CS Go – with more supported games being added alongside regular updates. You won’t have to worry about your other Govee light products clashing either, as DreamView syncs all of them together for a combined glow of vibrant and breathtaking colors. Head below to learn more.

Other Govee lights receiving 30% to 50% discounts:

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Govee Smart Space Heater, which will add that extra touch of warmth you might need through the winter and, after connecting to your Wi-Fi, will deliver smartphone temperature control as well as voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant gear.

Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit features:

Illuminate Your Walls with the Colors on the Screen: Enjoy real-time color-matching by reading HDMI data, enabling the Govee AI Gaming Lights to glow with the screen colors precisely with less latency.

No More Split Atmosphere: Govee DreamView syncs all other Govee lights around your gaming room, allowing your entire room to glow in vibrant and breathtaking colors.

Enable More Light Shapes: Compared to using a single light strip, the light bars add a wide illumination range for more light effect possibilities.

High FPS and Resolution Support: Game at up to 240Hz at 1080p, plus 144Hz 2K & 60Hz 4K. Govee HDMI gaming lights sync box supports HDR10+.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!