Now’s the time to refresh your luggage with up to 63% off travel gear at Amazon

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are live, taking up to 63% off several collections of luggage and travel gear from brands like Kipling, U.S. Traveler, Travelpro, Herschel, Lewis N. Clark, Travelon, Rockland, and more. Everything you need for your next trip has fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, and free shipping is available for Prime members and orders over $25. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $6 for accessories. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Biggest early Black Friday deals on luggage:

Biggest early Black Friday deals on travel accessories:

And if your travel plans include camping out in the wilds of the world, be sure to check out the full lineup of Coleman camping equipment that is seeing up to 70% off in early Black Friday sales.

Lewis N. Clark TSA Approved Luggage Lock features:

TSA LUGGAGE LOCK: Keep your luggage locked and safe during travel through the airport. TSA screeners can inspect and relock luggage with this specially engineered combination lock

DURABLE: The toughest TSA travel lock you can buy to keep your suitcase protected. 70 mm flexible steel cable won’t break on conveyor belts or during luggage loading/unloading

SET YOUR OWN: Set and reset your own 3-digit combination in less than 30 seconds, and reset it as many times as you’d like. Detailed instructions are included

COMFORT GRIP: Non-slip thermoplastic material provides a comfortable grip as you travel through the airport or to your hotel

VERSATILE: This combo lock keeps your suitcase and luggage safe and it’s TSA friendly. It’s also perfect for a gym lock, briefcase, laptop bag, purse, backpack, and more. Available in Blue, Orange, Red, and Black

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!