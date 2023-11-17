Coleman tents, lanterns, stoves, sleeping bags, more up to 70% off in early Black Friday deals

Coleman’s early Black Friday sales are here, taking up to 70% off its entire line of camping tents, stoves, sleeping bags, lanterns, and more. Everything you need for your next camping trip has fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, and free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $3. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Biggest Coleman camping discounts:

Classic Rechargeable 400 Lumens LED Lantern features:

Built-in Lithium Ion rechargeable battery

USB charging port to charge your mobile devices (USB cord included)

Charge indicator turns Green when fully charged

120V charger lets you easily charge the lantern from any home outlet

Convenient charger storage in lantern base

