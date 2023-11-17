Coleman tents, lanterns, stoves, sleeping bags, more up to 70% off in early Black Friday deals

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonColemanCamping
70% From $3

Coleman’s early Black Friday sales are here, taking up to 70% off its entire line of camping tents, stoves, sleeping bags, lanterns, and more. Everything you need for your next camping trip has fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, and free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $3. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Biggest Coleman camping discounts:

Classic Rechargeable 400 Lumens LED Lantern features:

  • Built-in Lithium Ion rechargeable battery
  • USB charging port to charge your mobile devices (USB cord included)
  • Charge indicator turns Green when fully charged
  • 120V charger lets you easily charge the lantern from any home outlet
  • Convenient charger storage in lantern base

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Coleman

Camping

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Dyson’s V8 Animal Extra vacuum falls 36% in early...
Save $750 on EF EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 1,024Wh power s...
Greenworks early Black Friday deals take up to 62% off ...
Jordan’s favorite gaming and streaming gear from ...
Sonos Black Friday sale goes live with first Era 100 di...
Official Seagate Starfield drives and 8TB Game hub with...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE are even more of a s...
Sony’s PS5/PC spatial audio INZONE headsets now s...
Load more...
Show More Comments