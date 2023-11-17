Coleman tents, lanterns, stoves, sleeping bags, more up to 70% off in early Black Friday deals

Coleman’s early Black Friday sales are here, taking up to 70% off its entire line of camping tents, stoves, sleeping bags, lanterns, and more. Everything you need for your next camping trip has fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, and free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $3. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.
Biggest Coleman camping discounts:
- Rugged Camp Axe: $15 (Reg. $23)
- Easy-Hanging 400 Lumen LED Lantern: $15 (Reg. $45)
- Personal Water-and-Impact-Resistant LED Lantern: $16 (Reg. $35)
- LED Lantern String Lights, 10 feet: $18 (Reg. $35)
- Classic Rechargeable 400 Lumens LED Lantern: $22 (Reg. $65)
- OneSource Rechargeable Water-Resistant LED Flashlight: $24 (Reg. $80)
- 24-Piece Enamel Dinnerware Set: $25 (Reg. $55)
- QuickBed Elite Extra-High Airbed with Built-In Pump: $28 (Reg. $90)
- Colossus 2-Person Inflatable Boat with oras: $31 (Reg. $65)
- Adult Mummy Sleeping Bag: $44 (Reg. $80)
- Pack-Away Camping Cot with Removable Side Table: $55 (Reg. $90)
- Fold N Go 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove: $57 (Reg. $135)
- Sundome 6-Person Camping Tent: $58 (Reg. $130)
- Pop-Up 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup: $65 (Reg. $120)
- Montana 8-Person Camping Tent: $73 (Reg. $99)
- Cross Rocker Foldable Outdoor Rocking Chair: $81 (Reg. $120)
- OneSource Rechargeable Heated Seat: $93 (Reg. $170)
- Portable Folding Utility Wagon: $94 (Reg. $145)
- OneSource Rechargeable Camp Shower: $95 (Reg. $165)
- Tabletop 2-in-1 Camping Grill/Stove: $97 (Reg. $135)
- QuickPak K5 1-Person Inflatable Kayak: $129 (Reg. $410)
- RoadTrip Griddle: $180 (Reg. $280)
- Carlsbad 6-Person Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch: $192 (Reg. $350)
- 10-Person Dark Room Camping Tent with Instant Setup: $206 (Reg. $460)
- and much much more…
Classic Rechargeable 400 Lumens LED Lantern features:
- Built-in Lithium Ion rechargeable battery
- USB charging port to charge your mobile devices (USB cord included)
- Charge indicator turns Green when fully charged
- 120V charger lets you easily charge the lantern from any home outlet
- Convenient charger storage in lantern base
