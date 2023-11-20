Save up to $226 on Segway’s Ninebot E22 and E45 electric kickscooters starting at $245

Early Black Friday deals are rolling in, and Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter for $244.99 shipped. Down from its regular $400 price tag, this scooter has seen steady price cuts over the course of the year, with today’s deal amounting to a 39% markdown off the going rate, coming in $66 under the current used pricing and giving you $155 in savings. It even beats out our previous mention by $54 and matches with the short-lived fall Prime Day deal price from the beginning of October. You can also find the same model with the added bonus of a mountable seat for only $55 more.

Equipped with a 300W brushless DC motor, this scooter is able to reach max speeds of 12.4 MPH and has a 13.7 mile travel range on a single charge. One thing to note is that with the addition of a Segway External Battery Pack (sold separately – option to include on page), speeds can increase up to 15.5 MPH and extend travel distance up to 27 miles depending on riding conditions. The scooter offers three different riding modes: a cruise mode for lower speed and extended battery life, its normal mode for standard settings, and a sports mode for faster speed and incline handling (up to 15% inclines). The included adjustable seat alongside multiple shock-absorbing designs will ensure your commute is as comfortable as it is effortless.

If you’re looking for a kickscooter with more speed and mileage than the above model, Amazon is also offering the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric KickScooter for $634, down from $860. It can reach a max speed of 18.6 MPH and travels for up to 28 miles on a single charge. There’s also other options outside the Segway brand, with the the Hiboy S2 for $300, down from $600. It has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The Hiboy S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $400, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded Hiboy S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $500, down from $835.

And if you fancy e-bikes over scooters, check out Aventon’s Black Friday sale, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike is seeing the biggest discount among the bunch, currently $675 off its price tag with $634 in bundled gear included as well.

Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter features:

Comfortably Riding: Soft and breathable ergonomic sponge saddle seat with widened design.

Multiple Shock Absorbing Systems: With shock-absorbing foam cushion saddle, dual shock-absorbing balls, upgraded 9-inch Dual Density tires.

Portable Folding Design: Folds in one step, Please note that the E22 with seat cannot be folded as usual when the external battery is installed.

Human Oriented Design: Seat comes with screws, no additional drilling.

The seat saddle can be adjusted to 20-24.8 inches to fit for various heights and ages (14 plus) of riders.

