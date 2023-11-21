Audio-Technica’s 2020USB-X mic drops to best price in months at $119, plus more from $79

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on Audio-Technica gear, including USB mics, headphones, and turntables. One standout here is the 2022 model Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser USB Mic down at $119 shipped. Regularly $150, you’re looking at a relatively rare price drop and the best we can find. Only once in the last year have we ever seen it go for less, which was a very limited offer at $105 several months ago. This is a modernized version of the popular AT2020 USB mic, complete with two-state LED indicator ring lights – “blue when powered and lights red when muted.” From there, you’re looking at a workhorse USB mic that’s great for vocals, podcasting, and more with a soft-touch capacitive mute button, built-in headphone jack, and a 24-bit/96kHz recording resolution – more than just about anyone would need. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below for additional early Black Friday Audio-Technica deals.

Early Black Friday Audio-Technica deals

While we are talking microphones, be sure to scope out the ongoing early Black Friday deal on Logitech’s Sona streaming and podcasting variant if you’re after an XLR mic. And then scope the details on the SM7dB XRL microphone from Shure as well as our review of the new SteelSeries Alias mics

Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X USB Mic features:

Smooth, extended frequency response ideally suited for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, voiceover, and on-stage use

Built-in headphone jack allows you to directly monitor from your microphone

Soft-touch capacitive mute button on body to quickly and silently mute audio at the microphone

High-resolution AD convertor with 24-Bit/96 kHz sampling rate for extremely clear, natural sound reproduction

The two-state LED indicator ring lights blue when powered and lights red when muted

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!