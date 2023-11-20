Logitech’s Sona streaming/podcasting mic hits lowest price in months at $300 ($50 off)

As part of its now live early Black Friday sale and the ongoing Logitech PC gaming gear event, Amazon is now offering the Logitech Sona Active Dynamic XLR Microphone for $299.99 shipped in black or white. This model launched in late 2022 as the brand’s latest flagship streaming and podcasting solution at $350, and has only seen a few price drops since them. Today’s $50 deal lands as the first markdown in nearly 8 months at Amazon to deliver the lowest price we have tracked. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Sona presents a modern take on what a streaming mic can look like, with smooth lines and a sort of futuristic vibe. It boasts a ClearAmp active preamp inside alongside a dual-diaphragm dynamic capsule “that delivers smooth low end and superb detail while rejecting unwanted noise and hum.” The supercardioid pickup pattern also helps the cause with a design made to focus on your voice and not the noise of your room. The290-degree swivel mount gives you the “freedom to place the mic at virtually any angle” as well. Our feature piece details the experience further and you’ll find more below.

If a more entry-level solution will do the trick for you, we are still tracking Logitech Snowball mic down at $40. And for something a little more high-end without getting up into the $200+ range, check out the HyperX QuadCast S with RGB lighting and direct connectivity to your system via USB. This one sells for $130 right now – the standard edition model is now on sale for $70 as well – and our hands-on review details the experience for you.

You’ll want to scope out the details on the SM7dB XRL microphone from Shure as well as the our review of the new SteelSeries Alias mics and the Audio-Technica AT2040 USB mic. On top of that, Sennheiser’s new Profile USB Mic and boom arm set are certainly worth exploring as well.

Logitech Sona Dynamic XLR Microphone features:

The broadcast mic, reinvented: Blue Sona streaming microphone reinvents the traditional dynamic XLR mic with advanced tech and a creator-first design for a true studio-quality stream experience

ClearAmp active preamp inside: Built-in ClearAmp technology delivers strong, +25dB additional gain for exceptional audio sound quality – no external mic booster required

Your voice, upfront: This recording mic features an advanced dual-diaphragm dynamic capsule that delivers smooth low end and superb detail while rejecting unwanted noise and hum

Custom looks for live streaming: Elegant design and swappable windscreens give your stream a custom aesthetic, helping you elevate your Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, podcasts, video calls and more

Tames your environment: Blue Sona studio microphone’s precise supercardioid pickup pattern focuses on your voice, so your stream is free from key clicks and room noise

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!