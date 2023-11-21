TicWatch Pro 5 now drops to new $245 all-time low following $105 discount

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $244.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is $105 off the usual $350 price tag and marking a new all-time low. Today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save since a release earlier in the summer, while beating our previous mention by an extra $35. We also just recently took a hands-on look at what to expect from the latest from Mobvoi, walking away positively in our review over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself not only as one of the latest Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene, but also with pretty notable battery life of two full days per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and more.

If you’d prefer to go with something a bit more specific for the Samsung ecosystem, we’re tracking discounts on the latest Galaxy Watch 6/Classic. These smartwatches provide an even more tight-knit interface with your Galaxy smartphone, and now start from the second-best prices yet at $230.

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch features:

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is the first to feature the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and the latest version of Wear OS by Google. Deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. 2G RAM and 32G ROM Memory. NFC payment supports Google Pay and Google Wallet. TicWatch Pro 5 ingeniously integrates a highly efficient Ultra-low-power display on top of a stunning OLED display, This allows you to access critical information for days without a charge.

