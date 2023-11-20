Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic starts at second-best prices from $230 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is now offering the second-best prices on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 styles. We’ve seen some price cuts as of late on the higher-end models in the lineup, but now the standard releases are taking the spotlight starting at $229.99 shipped for the 40mm GPS version. It normally sells for $300, and is now on sale for one of the very first times. This is now 24% off and clocking in at within $1 of the all-time low set only once before. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm model at $259.99, which is down from the usual $330 price tag. This $70 discount is also within $1 of the all-time low. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched earlier in the fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale are powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust heath suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

The savings today also carry over to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic edition models. These higher-end wearables feature some even more rugged designs to complement the same suite of fitness tracking tech. Pricing now starts at $319.99 for the 43mm GPS model, which drops from its usual $400 going rate to mark the second-best discount to date. There’s also the larger 47mm casing at $349 – down from its usual $430 price tag – to join a whole lineup of LTE smartwatches.

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals

