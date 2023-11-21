Jetson’s Bolt and Bolt Pro folding e-bikes hit new all-time lows starting from $253 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding e-bike for $253.30 shipped. Down from its regular $400 price tag, it began the year at a $298 low and quickly rose back above $395 before spring’s end, where it remained with the smallest of discounts happening every so often with differences of only a few dollars. Today’s deal takes the price back down and goes even further – amounting to a 37% markdown off the going rate, it comes in $29 under the current used pricing, beating out our previous mention by $45, and marking a new all-time low. This compact e-bike’s 250W motor delivers a max speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 15 miles on a single charge. It comes designed with a lightweight, foldable frame that is as easy to carry as it is to store in small spaces like under your desk, making it a fitting and affordable option for short commutes. It features an LED headlight paired with a LCD display that keeps you updated to the battery’s real-time life.

Amazon is also offering a new all-time low on the upgraded Jetson Bolt Pro Folding e-bike for $379.99 shipped, down from $500. It comes with a more powerful 350W rear-wheel motor that can reach the same top speeds as the above model, but its lithium-ion battery has a better range of 15 miles with the twist throttle, and 30 miles with its pedal assist.

And if you’re looking to finally make the move to a bigger and bolder brand of e-bikes, check out the Black Friday deals still going on over at Aventon Bikes, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The biggest deal is happening on the Abound Cargo e-bike which is $600 off and comes with $634 in bundled gear. You can also head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. You’ll also find solar generators, electric tools, lawn care equipment, and much more.

Jetson Bolt Folding e-bike features:

Lightweight Frame: The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs and made for everyday use

On the go: easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar

250-Watt Motor: Zip around town in style with the Bolt’s powerful yet quiet motor.

LED headlight : The LED headlight shines bright on the path ahead of you – safe riding is our top priority (making you look good is a close second)

LCD display : A sweet LCD display provides a simple visual to show you battery life, in a clean easy-to-see interface.

Max Speed : Up to 15.5 mph., | Frame : Aluminum alloy., | Wheels : 12″

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!