Petcube’s Black Friday offers start today from $28: New smart 360 cam at $33.50 low (37% off)

Most of the best Black Friday smart pet camera deals are starting to go live and next up we have the official Petcube offers. While the entire lineup of smart Petcube cams are now on sale for Black Friday down below, we are also tracking a new all-time low on its new release. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the Petcube Cam 360 Camera down at $33.59 shipped. That’s a 37% price drop from the regular $53 price tag and the best we can find. Outside of the launch deal we tracked at $42, this is also the first notable discount since launch earlier this month. This model brings a 105-degree wide-angle, 8x digital zoom lens alongside a 360-degree pan-tilt rotation mechanism to reduce blind spots. On top of that, you’ll also find all of the usual smart pet cam features, including remote 1080p video feeds, smartphone control, and 2-way audio, as well as motion and sound recognition – “get notified of any activity at home with instant sound and motion alerts.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for the rest of the Petcube Black Friday deals.

Petcube Black Friday deals now live

Joining the Petcube smart camera deals above, we are also tracking some deep deals on the Furbo models, including its latest Furbo smart cat cam with a built-in toy and treat-tossing down at $154 shipped. You can get a closer look at those offers right here.

Petcube Cam 360 Camera features:

Check on your fur baby and home anytime, anywhere. Enjoy a pan-tilt rotation camera with a 105° viewing angle, high-quality 8x zoom, and vivid night vision, ensuring no moment is missed. Know what’s happening at your home from anywhere — no more missed moments or blind spots. Alleviate your pet’s separation anxiety by chatting with them and listening to them bark or meow back! Reinforce positive behavior with audio feedback. The new camera-off feature ensures added domestic privacy. The lens view can easily be physically blocked with a simple app control and pan-tilt rotation. Top-tier encryption to ensure your data is kept confidential.

