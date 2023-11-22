Popular Contigo bottles and steel tumblers from $9 in Amazon’s holiday sale (Up to 50% off)

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $9
Contigo Luxe Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Thermal Travel Mug

We are now tracking some of the best Black Friday tumbler and water deals with a new Amazon Contigo sale now entering the fray. Joining the YETI offers we featured, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off the popular Contigo water bottles and thermal stainless steel tumblers, alongside a series of affordable options for the kids with silicone sip straws. This sale makes for a great time to score some easy stocking stuffers or refresh your on-the-go drinking vessel starting from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Browse though the models on sale right here and check out some top picks down below. 

Contigo early Black Friday water bottles and tumblers:

Dive into the now live YETI steel tumbler and accessory deals from $15 as well as the Hydro Flask early Black Friday deals at up to 25% off

Contigo Luxe Stainless Steel Thermal Travel Mug features:

  • Seal it in: leak and spill proof Travel mug thanks to Auto seal lid
  • For the long Haul: stainless steel double wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12
  • Lend a hand: one handed drinking convenience on the go
  • Lock it up: lock feature prevents accidental pressing of Auto seal button
  • Squeaky clean: underside of lid opens up for thorough cleaning
  • Easy cleanup: top rack dishwasher safe body and lid
  • Perfect fit: Fits most cup holders and under most single serve brewers

