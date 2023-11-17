Hydro Flask early Black Friday deals: 25% off limited edition water bottles & online exclusives

Fan-favorite stainless steel water bottle company, Hydro Flask, is offering 25% off limited edition water bottles and other online exclusives ahead of Black Friday. Known for premium temperature regulation for hours whether your drink is hot or cold, Hydro Flask water bottles are the perfect gift this holiday season. In a collaboration with Vans – our personal favorite – the Vans 32 oz Wide Mouth water bottle is available for $37.46, and features an exclusive camel-colored waffle Bottle Boot. Hydro Flask’s popular 32 oz Wide Mouth with Flex Straw Cap is also now $37.46, coming in at 25% off its original price; for $6 more, you can engrave this Hydro Flask with a name or graphic of your choice. Inspired by mixed media artist Ty Williams, the Ty Williams 20 oz All Around Tumbler is $26.96 and is ideal for keeping hydrated around the house. Free shipping on orders over $30. Head below for more details on Hydro Flask’s early Black Friday sale.

First up is a water bottle born from a collaboration between Hydro Flask and iconic shoe brand, Vans – the Vans Wide Mouth. Coming in at $37.46, which is 25% off its original price, this is a premium quality water bottle for any shoe lover. What’s unique about the Vans Wide Mouth is its Waffle Bottle boot, which comes in a camel color and perfectly complements the otherwise black colorway.

Next up is the iconic Wide Mouth with Flex Straw Cap from Hydro Flask, which holds 32 ounces of liquid and is available for $37.46. The Wide Mouth with Flex Straw Cap comes in over a dozen colors, including a new color, Trillium. Its Flex Straw Cap is leakproof, making this water bottle easy to drink from and easy to fill. The Wide Mouth opening allows for a splash-free addition of ice cubes and the Color Last powder coat will keep the bottle bright and fresh. And finally, if you’re looking for a water bottle with a bit more whimsy, look no further than the Ty Williams 20 oz All around Tumbler for $26.96. Featuring a flexible straw and double-wall vacuum insulation, this tumbler fits most cupholders and has a no-flavor transfer.

Other limited edition water bottles and online exclusives from Hydro Flask’s early Black Friday sale include:

More on Vans Wide Mouth:

Stay hydrated all day with the Vans® 24 oz Wide Mouth bottle. This Special Edition features an exclusive waffle Bottle Boot and iconic checkerboard Flex Strap. Only by Hydro Flask. TempShield®️ double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold up to 24 hours, hot up to 12

Flex Cap is leakproof when closed

Honeycomb™️ Insulated Cap for maximum temperature retention

Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel for durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer

Color Last™ powder coat is durable, sweat-free and colorful

Wide Mouth opening is ice-cube friendly

Bottle fits most backcountry water filters

BPA-Free

Dishwasher safe

Not for use on a stove, in a microwave or freezer

Keep hot liquids out of the reach of children

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!