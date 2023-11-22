Only 7 hours left to save $600 on Aventon’s Pace 500.2 e-bike for $999, with $115 in free gear

Time is running out to save big on Aventon’s Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike, which has fallen $600 as a special one-day only Black Friday deal to a new $999 low. Down from $1,599, This is the lowest price we have tracked for this e-bike, only matched by Best Buy, with other retailers offering it at higher rates. As part of the deal, you’ll also receive $115 in free accessories that include a topograph shirt, a water bottle, and both a Aventon-brand taillight and headlight. At the time of writing this, there are just over seven hours left, so you’ll want to act fast if you hope to add this cruiser bike to your commuter or joy-riding options.

The Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike comes equipped with a 500W brushless rear-hub motor alongside a removable 48V lithium-ion battery that propels it up to speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle, and up to 28 MPH using its five levels of pedal assistance. It can travel up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and comes stocked with an array of accessories (separate from the free inclusions) like integrated lights with turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, and a backlit display that gives you real-time metrics for your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

The largest of Aventon’s Black Friday deals is on the Abound Cargo e-bike which is $600 off and comes with $634 in bundled gear. Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and a 720Wh integrated battery capacity that gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge, the Abound e-bike makes getting around with the goods that much easier. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor can recognize your output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories (also separate from the free additions from the deal) like the backlit LCD display, front and rear fenders to protect you from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

Aventon’s Black Friday Sales will continue as long as supplies last, taking up to $600 off several of its popular e-bike models. You can head on over to the sales page here to check out all the e-bikes receiving discounts or head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. You’ll also find solar generators, electric tools, lawn care equipment, and much more.

Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike features:

The Pace 500 ebike provides the rider with ultimate balance of comfort and power. With an upright cruiser frame and a cushy saddle, you’ll have excellent riding posture and will not want to stop the fun! Luckily, a large battery with fast charge capabilities, 3-4 hours until full, means that you can get back in the saddle in no time. A powerful motor gives you the ability to get where you’re going faster than you ever expected, and five levels of pedal assist plus a throttle function mean that you can expend as little or as much energy as you like whilst doing so. Get out there and feel the Pace on our most popular ebike!

