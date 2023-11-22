Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy SmartTag 2 drop to $22 each (New lows, Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 for $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This normally fetching $30, and is now dropping to the best price we have ever seen. It’s 27% off, and on top of marking only the third discount since launching earlier in the fall, is beating our previous mention by an extra $2. Today’s discount also applies to both the white and black designs for the first time, too. You can also score a 4-pack of the new Galaxy SmartTags 2 for $70 – dropping from $100 to mark the best price yet. We broke down what’s new over at 9to5Google, and also detail what to expect below the fold.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

We’re also tracking some discounts across the ecosystem pond on Apple’s item finders. Right now, you can lock-in much of the same Black Friday pricing on AirTags starting at $24 each. That’s down from $29, and delivering one of the best prices ever. A 4-pack is also marked down to $80, offering some additional savings for those who need a few of the trackers.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand

