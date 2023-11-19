Apple AirTags are down to just $24 each (Reg. $29), or grab a 4-pack at $80

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on a single Apple AirTag at $23.99 shipped. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer is the first chance to save in months at $5 off. This is the lowest Amazon price of the year, and the second-best discount to date at within $1.20 of the all-time low from back over the holidays last year. Today’s offer is an extra $1 under our previous mention from back in August. We just recently explored how it’s a must-have for travel in a recent feature.

A slightly better value, right now you can bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $79.99 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to around $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs above, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Then be sure to go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases for ways to secure them to bags and all of your other gear. We’ve got recommendations on luggage tags, keyrings, and tons of other accessories for securing the item finders to just about anything.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

