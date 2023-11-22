Spigen Black Friday deals from $9: iPhone 15 cases, chargers, MagSafe stands, and more

The Spigen Black Friday deals are now going live. As part of its early Black Friday deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering deep deals for the holidays starting from $9. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. From its iPhone 15 case collection, including a light deal on its epic iMac-style covers we reviewed previously and the Armarid “bulletproof” model, to chargers, accessories, cables, and more, its affordable gear is now even more so. You’ll even find its latest StandBy-ready MagSafe stand we enjoyed after going hands-on at its best price yet. Head below for a breakdown of the deals.
Spigen early Black Friday MagSafe deals:
- Latest 2-in-1 ArcStation MagSafe charging stand $38 (Reg. $50)
- OneTap Powered Pro Car Mounts from $34 (Reg. $40+)
- O-Mag MagSafe Grip Ring from $18 (Reg. $25)
- MagFit Smart Fold Magnetic Wallet $30 (Reg. $40)
- ArcField MagSafe Charging Puck $18 (Reg. $25)
- ArcHybrid MagSafe Battery Pack $27 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Charger deals:
- 65W GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station $46 (Reg. $60)
- 40W Dual USB-C Charger $24 (Reg. $30)
- 20W Dual USB-C Charger $9 (Reg. $18)
- And even more…
More accessories, cables, and tech pouches:
- Rugged Armor Pro Hard Cable Organizer $19.50 (Reg. $23)
- Rugged Armor Pro Slim Cable Organizer $19.50 (Reg. $23)
- DuraSync 60W USB-C Cable $10 (Reg. $15)
- Life Carabiner Lanyard Keychain $15 (Reg. $18)
Spigen iPhone 15 case Black Friday deals:
- Classic C1 iMac-style MagFit $25.50 (Reg. $30)
- Magnetic Enzo Aramid $34 (Reg. $40)
- Ultra Hybrid MagFit from $16 (Reg. $19+)
- Mag Armor MagFit from $20
- Tough Armor MagFit from $26
- Optik Armor MagFit from $25.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Liquid Air Armor from $13 (Reg. $16+)
- Liquid Crystal from $12 (Reg. $14+)
- And even more…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!