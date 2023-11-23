Black Friday USB/XLR mic deals from top brands: Shure, AT, HyperX, Razer, more from $35

As part of its Thanksgiving deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of deals on USB and XLR microphones to upgrade your setup from some of the best brands in the product category. Joining a series of USB models on sale down below, Amazon is now offering the Shure MV7X XLR Podcast Microphone down at $161 shipped. Regularly $179, you’re looking at the official Black Friday price and the second-lowest price we have tracked this year. Modeled after the legendary SM7B, you have likely seen these mics being used on your favorite podcasts for a reason – they are popular, come from a more than reputable audio brand, and sound great. You’re looking at a dynamic cartridge, with a cardioid pick-up pattern, and an included shock mount with tech that can “reject any unwanted background noise for perfect recordings.” Head below for more details and the rest of the best Black Friday mic deals.

More Black Friday mic deals:

Be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the new SM7dB XRL microphone with a built-in preamp from Shure, as well as our hands-on reviews of the SteelSeries Alias mics and the Audio-Technica  AT2040 you see on sale above. 

Shure MV7X mic features:

The MV7X features the same impressive combination of dynamic cartridge, cardioid pick-up pattern and shock mount as the MV7. Have confidence that your MV7X will bring your voice to the forefront of the recording and reject any unwanted background noise for perfect recordings in imperfect rooms. Designed with podcasters in mind and modeled from the legendary SM7B for integration into any podcasting set up and workflow. Connect to all professional interfaces with ease via XLR without the need to add an in-line pre-amp for additional gain.

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

