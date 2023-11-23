Garmin’s latest smartwatches fall to new lows: Venu 3 $400, fēnix 7 Pro Solar $200 off, more

The Black Friday savings is now going live across an assortment of Garmin’s latest smartwatches. A new all-time low on the Garmin Venu 3 is headlining all of the deals, as the recently-released smartwatch drops down to $399.99 shipped. It normally sells for $450, and is marking the best discount we have ever seen at $50 off. This is only the third notable price cut so far, and beats our previous mention from over a month ago by an extra $24. We break down what’s new this time around below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Garmin Venu 3 debuts following a 2-year gap since its predessor first hit the scene. The refreshed build doubles down on its health tracking tech, most notably allowing you to track naps on top of overnight sleep. It’s all part of the new Body Battery feature that can take a comprehensive look at your daily fitness and well-being in order offer advice on feeling rested and recharged. There’s also heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and 14-day battery life packed into a 1.4-inch AMOLED display.

Delivering an even more capable fitness tracker, we’re also seeing a rare discount on the fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar at $699.99. This is $200 off the usual $900 going rate, marking a new all-time low in the process. It’s one of the first chances to save, too. Garmin’s fēnix 7 Sapphire Solar arrives centered around a 1.4-inch screen that’s 36% larger than previous models in the lineup and comes surrounded in an even more durable titanium case with diamond like carbon finish.

Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, you’ll find everything from the onboard heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, as well as the ability to keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming pre-loaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and altimeter. Not to mention, 28-day battery life that on its own is already nothing to scoff at, but also the added sun-powered tech that allows it to live up to the Solar naming scheme and boost up to 37 days on a single charge. Plus, all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect.

More on the new Garmin Venu 3

Purpose-built with advanced health and fitness features and the ability to make calls and send texts, Venu 3 is more than just a smartwatch — it’s your personal on-wrist coach there to support your every goal. See your energy levels throughout the day so you’ll know when your body is charged up and ready for activity or drained and needing to recharge with restful sleep. And get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress specifically impact your energy.

