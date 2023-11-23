HyperX Black Friday sale up to 50% off: Cloud III headset, USB mics from $40, and more

As part of its Thanksgiving deals and joining this morning’s SteelSeries discounts, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off HyperX gaming and streaming gear. From the HyperX Cloud III we reviewed this past summer – 120-hour battery life, detachable mic, aluminum frame, and more – to the brand’s DuoCast USB mic we went hands-on with before that, you’ll find much of the brand’s best gear at some of the best prices of the year as part of Amazon’s holiday sale event. The deals start from $35 with free shipping with all of it waiting right here, and you’ll find our top picks organized down below.
HyperX Thanksgiving headset deals:
- HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 $35 (Reg. $50)
- HyperX Cloud II 7.1 $50 (Reg. $100)
- HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless $70 (Reg. $100)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless $100 (Reg. $150)
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless $130 (Reg. $170)
- And even more…
HyperX Thanksgiving USB mic deals:
- HyperX SoloCast $40 (Reg. $60)
- HyperX DuoCast RGB $50 (Reg. $100)
- HyperX QuadCast S RGB $110 (Reg. $160)
- And even more…
Alongside the SteelSeries deals we mentioned above, we are also tracking solid holiday offers on CORSAIR’s gaming PCs and monitors at up to 35% off as well as loads of Razer battlestation gear at up to 59% off with deals now starting from just $35 shipped. Swing by our PC gaming gear hub and master Black Friday roundup for more.
HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset features:
- Up to 120 hours of Battery Life: Put on the Cloud III Wireless and you might not have to charge again for weeks. Enjoy up to 120 hours of battery life for gaming, watching anime, or chatting on a single charge.
- Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions wrapped in soft, premium leatherette make for a plush, comfortable fit all around.
- Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.
- Upgraded, Crystal-Clear Detachable Microphone: Captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls. The noise-cancelling mic has a built-in mesh filter to further reduce disruptive sounds. It also features an LED mic mute indicator.
