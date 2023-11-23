Razer’s USB-C Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazon low at $67 (Reg. $100)

Joining the rest of the Razer Black Friday deals we are already tracking, as well as the new all-time low on the latest-model BACKBONE One controller, Amazon is now offering the USB-C Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller and the Lightning iPhone model down at $66.95 shipped each. Regularly $100, you’re looking at 33% in savings as well as the best prices we can find. While we have seen the Lighting model go for about $12 less once before, this is a new all-time low on the USB-C variant. Today’s offer comes in at up to $11 under our mention from earlier this month, making for a notable chance to upgrade your mobile gaming capabilities. Head below for more details.

A notable option for Apple Arcade action or cloud platforms, today’s deals are available for both USB-C iPhone 15 and Android users or those still using Lighting-equipped handsets. Features include passthrough charging, an adjustable design to accomodate a wide-range of devices, and a full-suite of console-like controls – “cutting-edge microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros.”

Many folks, however, swear by the BACKBONE mobile controller experience, which delivers a similar form-factor as the Kishi V2 above. And we happen to be tracking the best price ever on the updated 2nd gen models right now with USB-C support at $70 shipped for Black Friday. Check out this solid 30% price drop right here while you still can.

Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller features:

Features a stable, extendable bridge that perfectly holds most popular Android smartphones, providing a secure fit that won’t come loose while gaming. Browse through 1,000+ compatible games, record and share gameplay, and keep Kishi updated with an integrated Razer Nexus App that allows full customizability. Play many of the most popular touch screen only Android games by mapping buttons on the Kishi V2 to touch controls (requires software update for the Razer Nexus app and a firmware update for Kishi V2). Play full PC, Xbox, and PlayStation games directly on the phone, with support for the biggest game streaming apps.

