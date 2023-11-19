New 2nd Gen BACKBONE One iPhone 15/Android controller drops to $70 for Black Friday (Reg. $100)

2nd Gen BACKBONE mobile gaming controllers

The official BACKBONE One Black Friday deals have arrived! As part of its now live Amazon early Black Friday sale, we are now tracking the first deals on the new 2nd Gen BACKBONE mobile gaming controllers, including the both of the iPhone 15-compatible black and PlayStation white models. But first up, Amazon is offering the 2nd Gen USB-C BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $69.99 shipped. The regularly $100 smartphone controller debuted earlier this month with some marked improvements on the already popular design and is now seeing its very first price drops for Black Friday. For those unfamiliar, this controller is compatible with “with most Android devices 10.0 and up as well as the new iPhone 15 series (for iPhone 14 Series and older, please see our Lightning version),” allowing gamers to enjoy controller-ready PlayStation, mobile, and Steam titles on-the-go. The latest model features an updated form-factor, made to work alongside a host of smartphone cases, as well as an updated D-pad. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details. 

BACKBONE One Black Friday deals:

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller 2nd Gen

Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Connects to your phone’s USB-C port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play. Compatible with most Android devices 10.0 and up as well as the new iPhone 15 series. For iPhone 14 Series and older, please see our Lightning version. The Backbone app is your gaming destination–the feature-rich home for gaming on mobile devices complete with 20+ unique features. Record and share gameplay, party up with friends, and launch your favorite games all from one place

