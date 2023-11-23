Thanksgiving Amazon smart gear deals from $12: Smart thermostat, plugs, and more

As part of its Thanksgiving deals, Amazon has now expanded its in-house smart home gear sale with more offers. You’ll find everything organized down below alongside the Amazon Smart Thermostat at $51.99 shipped with no C-wire adapter, or $66.98 with one (compatibility information on which you’ll need can be found on the listing page directly below the price). Regularly $80 and $105 respectively, you’re looking at up to 36% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Both deals are a few bucks under the fall Prime Day pricing to deliver some of the lowest we have tracked all year. Just note, you can score the official Amazon refurbished unit on sale for $34.99 shipped right now as well (this option typically sells for $70). Head below for more details and the rest of the in-house Amazon smart home gear Thanksgiving deals.

Amazon’s smart temperature controller is designed to provide intelligent smartphone and Alexa voice control over your HVAC system as well as reduce energy costs – “ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.” You can tell Alexa to set temperatures or use the Alexa app to do it manually, as well as leverage the ability to have the temperature automatically change when you’re at home, asleep, or leaving for the day. The refurbished units come with the same warranty as new models.

More Amazon smart home gear Thanksgiving deals

The Thanksgiving Amazon gear deals don’t stop there though. We are also tracking some of the best prices of the year on its Echo speakers and displays, all-time lows on Kindle readers and Fire tablets, Echo Buds offers, and more:

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save money – After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

