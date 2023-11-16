Amazon has Black Friday prices today on entire catalog of Echo speakers from $17 (Reg. $40+)

With Black Friday just over a week away, Amazon is making sure to ring in the savings with a sale across its entire collection of Echo hardware. Whether you’re shopping for a new Echo smart display or Alexa speaker, the best prices of the year are now live across almost the entire lineup of new releases. These are early discounts, and so there are some odds and ends across the Alexa stable haven’t gone on sale just yet – but everything on sale now is at its Black Friday price. Shop the sale right here, or head below for all of the top picks.

Leading the pack this year is the best value around in the Alexa roster, with the recent Echo Pop at just $17.99. This is down for one of the first times and dropping from the usual $40 price tag to match the second-best price we’ve seen. Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

The new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen is also getting in on the savings at $39.99. This is matching its all-time low as only the third discount so far, and clocks in at $50 off the usual $90 price tag. Amazon’s latest smart display was just refreshed earlier in the spring and arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual access to Alexa.

You’ll be able to do all of the same things previous models offered, but now there’s improved sound thanks to an entirely new internal speaker system. This is also the first Echo smart display to launch with Matter from the start. That opens up a whole new world of smart home connectivity. Amazon is also applying some more sustainable construction focus to its Echo Show 3rd Gen, with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled polyester yarn being used in the build.

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

