Twelve South’s Black Friday sale discounts 9to5-favorite accessories from $15

Twelve South’s annual Black Friday sale is here. After a few weeks of build up to the year’s biggest shopping season with more specific sales across its stable of Apple accessories, the brand is now marking down a massive assortment of its releases. Just about everything it sells is now on sale via this landing page, with free shipping available in orders over $50. Below the fold we break down all of our favorite discounts from the sale – all of which are at some of the lowest prices to date starting at $15.

A favorite has the Twelve South Curve Flex stand at $64.99. This is down from its usual $80 going rate and marking one of the best prices we have ever seen at $15 off. It’s an extra $5 below our previous mention from back in August, and a perfect companion to your new M3 MacBook.

Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. But if you’re rocking a new 15-inch MacBook Air or have a M3 MacBook Pro on the way, then this is easily a must-have way to turn Apple’s latest portable machines into a more desk-friendly solution at home or away from the desk.

This time around, the new iPhone 15 series leather cases are an easy headliner, dropping down to $64.99 in one of two finishes. There are styles for all four of Apple’s latest smartphones, each of which normally sell for $70 and are on sale for the very first time. Get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, and then head below for a rundown of all the different deals today.

The latest rendition of Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather cases are back, updated for Apple’s new iPhone 15 in the process. You’ll find styles for all of the new handsets, from the iPhone 15 up to the 15 Pro Max. Each of the BookBook covers comes wrapped in a classic old school book design, which you could probably infer from the name, with a built-in wallet folio and removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover.

Of course, just about every other product category from Twelve South is getting in on the savings for its Black Friday 2023 sale. The deals carry over to gear for your whole Apple setup, be it your at-home workstation, just elsewhere around your home, or your everyday carry.

And everything else:

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

