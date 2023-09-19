Twelve South refreshes signature leather BookBook cases for iPhone 15 series, pre-order now

While just about every other case maker out there has launched its collection of iPhone 15 covers, the folks over at Twelve South have waited a bit for the madness to die down. Now the company today is ready to debut its first accessories for Apple’s latest, with the new Twelve South BookBook iPhone 15 leather cases going up for pre-order.

Twelve South launches iPhone 15 BookBook cases

This time around, there’s not all too much different from past iterations of the case. Tweaked to accommodate the updated design of the handset itself, Twelve South is still sticking to its usual stylings with a cover that has proved just how timeless the aesthetic is. This leather case stands apart from other folio-style models on the market, thanks to looking like a vintage book. The design is something that we’ve walked away impressed by for the last two years in a row with both the iPhone 12 and 13 series reviews, and now all of that genuine leather and wallet prowess is being carried over to the iPhone 15 lineup.

The design comes in one of two different leather finishes – either black or brown – and is complemented by a two-piece design. The inner iPhone 15 case is a more typical leather offering, while the outer shell can magnetically snap on in order to offer the wallet features and usual BookBook stylings. The former works with MagSafe, while the thicker build of the full package won’t work with the charging standard.

Now available for pre-order, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to bring home one of the new Twelve South BookBook cases. With iPhone 15 units slated to begin arriving this week, the companion leather covers won’t be shipping until the first week of October. Pricing across all four of the new iPhone 15 models clocks in at $69.99, which is the same price we’ve come to expect from previous iterations of the cover.

With today’s reveal of the new Twelve South BookBook iPhone 15 cases, we’re still waiting for another one of the brand’s accessories to be updated for Apple’s latest devices. The SurfacePad is one of our more beloved leather cases for iPhone – but it seems the company is doing a bit of a staggered rollout for the new lineup of covers.

Other leather iPhone 15 cases:

