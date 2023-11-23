WD’s popular Red Pro NAS drives see 2023 lows for Thanksgiving from $155 ($15/TB)

As part of its Thanksgiving deals and now joining the now live Black Friday Synology NAS offers, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on hard drives from Seagate and Western Digital. The real headliner deals here come by way of the popular WD Red Pro NAS models – some of the most trusted options out there for your network attached storage device and a particular favorite of ours. We are now tracking some of the best deals of the year on the 10TB, 14TB, and 22TB configurations with pricing starting from $155 (as low as $15 per TB). These are 7,200 RPM, 6Gb/s drives in the 3.5-inch form-factor most setups require, all specifically made for NAS environments. Head below for a closer look at the Thanksgiving WD Red NAS drive deals.

Thanksgiving WD Red NAS drive deals:

These deals join the now live portable SSD price drops we are tracking from the popular Samsung lineup with offers starting at $65. These offers stretch across both its T7 and professional T9 lineup, and everything is organized for you right here. Just be sure to also check out its brand new T5 EVO lineup with up to 8TB of storage capacity as well.

Western Digital 10TB WD Red Pro NAS drive features:

Available in capacities ranging from 1-22TB with support for up to 8 bays.Transfer Rate : up to 215MB/s

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred ✕ (8760 / recorded power-on hours)). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

NASware firmware for compatibility

Small or medium business NAS systems in a 24×7 environment

