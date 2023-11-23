Synology Black Friday deals offer new lows: 2-bay DS224+ $255, DS923+, more from $155

The Synology Black Friday deals are here. A headliner is offering the very first chance to save on the new Synology DS224+ NAS at $254.99 shipped courtesy of both Amazon and B&H. The savings arrive for the very first time at $45 off the usual $300 price tag. This is of course a new all-time low, as well as a rare chance to save on what is my “top NAS recommendation” – at least according to our hands-on review. Head below for more Synology Black Friday deals.

Synology’s new DS224+ enters as its latest 2-bay release. It’s right in the middle of the lineup with an Intel Celeron J4125 processor powering the compact design. You’ll find a pair of hard drive bays that both support up to 16TB of RAW storage, allowing you to configure a massive media pool for setting up Plex, or add some extra redundancy for all of those important files. This is as good of a starter NAS as you’ll find if you’re planning to do anything other than just set up a Time Machine backup.

Another discount today makes the entry-level Synology 2-Bay DS223j NAS even more affordable. Having been revealed earlier this summer, the new model sells for $154.99 courtesy of B&H. It drops down from the usual $190 price tag in order to save you $45 for only the second time – matching the all-time low. The perfect starter NAS, Synology refreshed its most affordable model on the market with much of the same 2-bay design as before – just now with some internal upgrades.

It comes powered by a 1.7GHz chip, with double the memory as before. There’s also now a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port as well as Gigabit Ethernet, to make this an ideal Time Machine backup companion. Get all of the details in our launch coverage. Though if you need a little more power, we’re tracking a more capable NAS discount below.

And if you need something on the opposite end of the spectrum, a discount going live on Synology’s 4-Bay DS923+ NAS is also joining in on the Black Friday 2023 deals. Now dropping down to $479.99 for the very first time, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low from its usual $600 price tag. This is only the second discount so far, and beats our previous mention by an extra $30.

Synology’s DS923+ NAS is one of the brand’s latest releases, and I’ve actually been testing this one out for the past few months. Debuting in December of last year, this model arrives with a 4-bay design that can house as much as 80TB of storage when deploying four 20TB drives. There’s even more modularity from the dual NVMe slots that enable hardware cache, as well as the optional 10GbE network card that can be swapped in. And while this model comes outfitted with 4GB of RAM out of the box, it can be upgraded to 32GB for the ultimate server experience. Best of all, you’ll be able to bring home all of those features for the best price yet.

Each of the NAS included in this year’s Synology Black Friday deals come without any form of actual storage. If you’re looking to grab some hard drives, then we definitely recommend WD’s popular Red Pro NAS drives – and not just because they’re also on sale. These are some of the most reliable options on the market, and what I personally have been using for over half a decade to power my homelab. Pricing now starts at $155 for Thanksgiving, offering you storage upgrades for $15 per TB.

The Synology DiskStation DS224+ is a compact 2-bay NAS solution designed to bring centralized data management to small organizations and teams. Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) supports creating a private cloud to make working together better for everyone, with tools to manage, share, and protect files and photos, back up devices and data, and manage surveillance recordings.

