Journey’s new Apple-certified 3-in-1 Foldable MagSafe Charging Station launches at 30% off

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesJourney
30% off $84

After the launch of its new MacBook sleeve with built-in MagSafe charging, Journey is back again with its latest power solution and a solid 30% pre-order offer. This time around the brand is focused on the nightstand, desktop, or on-the-go setup with its new SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station, combining a MagSafe landing pad for iPhone as well an integrated Apple Watch charger and space to juice up your AirPods as well. Best of all you can score 30% off your pre-order right now. Head below for more details. 

Journey’s new SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station launches at 30% off

Journey has served up a few different notable new releases this year starting with its new iPhone 15 case collection that launched just after its new MagSafe iPhone car mount and chargers from $15 and the sturdy new EZMO vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet we reviewed this summer. But for now, it’s on to its new foldable 3-in-1 charging solution. 

The new Journey SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station delivers an integrated certified Apple Watch charger alongside a 7.5W of MagSafe action to juice up your Apple handsets and a nice little Qi landing pad for AirPods and other compatible gear. The magnetic Apple Watch charger folds down and the iPhone MagSafe folds over to make for a compact and neat charging solution you can throw in your bag when needs be – it can provide a nice Nightstand mode-ready solution in hotel rooms or wherever you might be, as much as it can at home. 

Here’s a closer look at the specs on the new SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station:

  • Three wireless charging pads for phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods devices – as part of the all-in-one charging station
  • Wireless Phone Charger 15W/10W/7.5W (Max)
  • Premium vegan leather material and a gentle form.
  • Compatible with all wireless charging iPhones.
  • Soft LED indicator light that turns off automatically.
  • Folds up to be 40% smaller.
  • Use your Apple Watch in Night stand mode.
  • Certified by Apple.

And as promised above, you can indeed lock a pre-order in right now at 30% off – Journey typically only offers 20% launch deals. Using code NEW30 at checkout, the total will drop from the regular $119.99 down to $83.99 shipped. Delivery starts next week on November 6, 2023. 

More of the latest from Journey:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Journey

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nothing Phone (2) just landed on Amazon last month, now...
Lutron Caseta smart home starter kits with HomeKit star...
Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless...
Anker’s 300W USB-C power station back to $210 Pri...
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE smartphones see first cas...
Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone c...
UGREEN’s Tablet Tripod holds both your tablet and...
Review: SteelSeries Alias mics are great but Sonar migh...
Load more...
Show More Comments