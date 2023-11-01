Journey’s new Apple-certified 3-in-1 Foldable MagSafe Charging Station launches at 30% off

After the launch of its new MacBook sleeve with built-in MagSafe charging, Journey is back again with its latest power solution and a solid 30% pre-order offer. This time around the brand is focused on the nightstand, desktop, or on-the-go setup with its new SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station, combining a MagSafe landing pad for iPhone as well an integrated Apple Watch charger and space to juice up your AirPods as well. Best of all you can score 30% off your pre-order right now. Head below for more details.

Journey’s new SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station launches at 30% off

Journey has served up a few different notable new releases this year starting with its new iPhone 15 case collection that launched just after its new MagSafe iPhone car mount and chargers from $15 and the sturdy new EZMO vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet we reviewed this summer. But for now, it’s on to its new foldable 3-in-1 charging solution.

The new Journey SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station delivers an integrated certified Apple Watch charger alongside a 7.5W of MagSafe action to juice up your Apple handsets and a nice little Qi landing pad for AirPods and other compatible gear. The magnetic Apple Watch charger folds down and the iPhone MagSafe folds over to make for a compact and neat charging solution you can throw in your bag when needs be – it can provide a nice Nightstand mode-ready solution in hotel rooms or wherever you might be, as much as it can at home.

Here’s a closer look at the specs on the new SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station:

Three wireless charging pads for phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods devices – as part of the all-in-one charging station

Wireless Phone Charger 15W/10W/7.5W (Max)

Premium vegan leather material and a gentle form.

Compatible with all wireless charging iPhones.

Soft LED indicator light that turns off automatically.

Folds up to be 40% smaller.

Use your Apple Watch in Night stand mode.

Certified by Apple.

And as promised above, you can indeed lock a pre-order in right now at 30% off – Journey typically only offers 20% launch deals. Using code NEW30 at checkout, the total will drop from the regular $119.99 down to $83.99 shipped. Delivery starts next week on November 6, 2023.

