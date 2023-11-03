Tested: Is the ‘world’s first 4-in-1’ MagSafe MacBook sleeve from Journey actually useful?

Today, we are taking a hands-on look at the new Journey NEXA MacBook sleeve with MagSafe charging. Just recently unveiled by the brand as the “world’s first 4-in-1” MacBook sleeve, it not only charges two devices at once, but it also houses your laptop and doubles as a MacBook sleeve. The question is, does anyone actually need this sort of thing? Well, the short answer is yes, some folks might. But you’ll want to read on to see if you’re one of them.

Review: Journey’s new NEXA MacBook sleeve with MagSafe charging

The new Journey NEXA MacBook sleeve with MagSafe charging also provides a Qi-style landing pad for AirPods and the like and doubles as a desk mat, hence the 4-in-1 naming scheme here. It comes in two colorways – Dove Grey or Black, both of which have a two-tone treatment – and is available for 13/14-inch as well as 15/16-inch MacBooks/laptops.

Take a closer look at the specs:

The NEXA is an all-in-one laptop sleeve, portable mousepad/desk-mat, and a dual wireless charger (for smartphone and earbuds)

5W for AirPods and earbuds or 7.5W for iPhone (15W Max)

The NEXA sleeve’s exterior can be used either as a smooth and roomy mousepad surface or a portable desk mat.

Easy magnetic closure for easy storage and retrieval

Elegant vegan leather exterior and soft-quilted interior for maximum protection

Powered by universal USB-C port

9to5Toys’ Take

Anyone who checked out my review of the Journey ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat will have some idea of what they’re in for here with the NEXA. It is basically a MacBook or laptop sleeve with an integrated panel that houses built-in magnetic MagSafe and Qi-style charging pads. You’ll find a USB-C jack hidden on the edge to plug that portion of the case in, providing wireless charging for iPhone 12 through 15 series devices as well as AirPods or anything else that works with a Qi charger.

The actual MacBook sleeve portion of the equation here is a good one. It features the brand’s usual vegan leather treatment on the front side that doesn’t quite feel like genuine leather but is very close – it appears to be the same thing we see on its ALTI charging desk mat. The back side delivers a fabric construction that carries through to the fold-over flap cover and gives way to a partially quilted, soft microfiber-like build on the inside to rest your machine against. All-in-all, it’s a nice MacBook sleeve without being quite as premium as something like the far more pricey genuine leather and wool Harber London models we recently reviewed.

The fold-over flap cover houses the aforementioned charging pads and, as a result, is a bit thicker than I would like – not so thick that it becomes cumbersome in transportation, but it is certainly noticeable.

Journey is clearly looking to stand out in the crowded MacBook sleeve market by implementing the charging panel and delivering a sleeve that effectively doubles as a mobile desk mat – the latter of which is where this case really shines for me (it is perhaps only particularly useful to folks that need that sort of thing). I mean, you can’t use the integrated wireless charging pads unless the case is laid down flat with the flap unfurled anyway.

Another thing that comes to mind here is that you’ll also need to be near an outlet or have access to a wireless battery pack to power the case. And you could always just charge your AirPods and iPhone with the battery pack anyway, right?

Having said that, if you are indeed the type to set up shop in public spaces or things of that nature for a while and have access to some kind of power supply, it is nice to have a sort of mini desk in your bag or under your arm that carries your MacBook and some wireless charging pads. The experience of laying the NEXA MagSafe MacBook sleeve down and getting some writing done felt a whole lot more elegant than just laying my gear all over the table.

In the end, it is a nice-looking design and includes some interesting tech you just don’t see very often (if at all), but it might only be useful for folks who specifically plan on using it as a desk mat.

