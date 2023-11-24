Skip the flagships and go with Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A54 5G at $325 (Save $125)

Amazon is now offering the best price to date on Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G. This week has seen a lot of discounts go live on higher-end offerings in the Samsung stable, and now one of the more affordable smartphones in the lineup is getting in on the action. Dropping the unlocked 128GB model down to $324.99 shipped, the savings take $125 off the usual $450 going rate. Today’s offer is the first one since the fall Prime Day event last month and lands as one of the first times that you can lock-in a new all-time low like this. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table. But we also break it all down below the fold, too.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly.

All of this week’s other best deals are fittingly over in our Android guide. This year is also finally time for foldables to take the spotlight, as Samsung’s latest releases drop to their best prices ever to go right alongside higher consumer demand than ever. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now down to an entirely new all-time low at $1,300, while its smaller and more popular counterpart is clocking in at $800 with a discount on the Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features:

Enjoy binge-watching on a clear, 6.4″ screen* that provides a smooth entertainment experience; Scroll through social feeds and watch action-packed movies, catching all the details you need on your Galaxy A54 5G. Brilliant sunrises, awesome selfies — capture incredible content with Galaxy A54 5G; Snap clear images with Single Take and OIS, and even take shots in low light with Nightography. Always be ready for an impromptu photo op or newly released video with a powerful battery that has your back; With a long-lasting, Super Fast Charging 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A54 5G keeps you up and running.

