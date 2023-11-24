SodaStream sparkling water maker Black Friday deals await from $60 (Up to 40% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2023SodaStream
40% off From $60

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering a host of notable price drops on the popular SodaStream sparkling water makers at up to 40% off. Alongside deals on some of the more fancy models and larger bundles below, the most affordable of the bunch is the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker in all colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 with the included bubbly flavor drops, this is a straight 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s holiday deal is also the lowest we have tracked for this configuration on Amazon since it dropped this low for Black Friday last year. Great for fresh homemade sparkling water all year round, it can also come in handy when you are concocting holiday cocktails over the next month or so. This bundle includes everything you need to get started – the sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, the dishwasher-safe bottle, and a 40ml bottle of bubly drops flavors. Here’s our hands-on review and be sure to head below for more SodaStream Black Friday deals. 

SodaStream Black Friday deals

And while we are on the subject of kitchen Black Friday deals, you’ll want to head straight over to the Ninja deals for more. Offers include its Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven, the Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer, the CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, blenders, and much more at up to $130 off. 

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
  • SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the Sod

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black Friday 2023 SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

L.L. Bean’s Black Friday Event takes an extra 10%...
Building a gaming PC this holiday? Graphics cards, moth...
Nanoleaf early Black Friday deals land on modular Shape...
Take 50% off Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 ga...
AirPods 3 are down to the best price yet on Amazon at $...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale cuts up t...
Priority Bicycles’ Black Friday sale takes 15% off co...
Parallels Desktop 19 Black Friday sale now live: Run Wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments