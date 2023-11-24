SodaStream sparkling water maker Black Friday deals await from $60 (Up to 40% off)

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering a host of notable price drops on the popular SodaStream sparkling water makers at up to 40% off. Alongside deals on some of the more fancy models and larger bundles below, the most affordable of the bunch is the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker in all colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 with the included bubbly flavor drops, this is a straight 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s holiday deal is also the lowest we have tracked for this configuration on Amazon since it dropped this low for Black Friday last year. Great for fresh homemade sparkling water all year round, it can also come in handy when you are concocting holiday cocktails over the next month or so. This bundle includes everything you need to get started – the sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, the dishwasher-safe bottle, and a 40ml bottle of bubly drops flavors. Here’s our hands-on review and be sure to head below for more SodaStream Black Friday deals.

SodaStream Black Friday deals

And while we are on the subject of kitchen Black Friday deals, you’ll want to head straight over to the Ninja deals for more. Offers include its Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven, the Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer, the CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, blenders, and much more at up to $130 off.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

