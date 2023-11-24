Sun Joe’s compact 1,600 PSI electric pressure washer falls to new $65 low (Save $74)

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has marked down a collection of Sun Joe’s popular outdoor equipment and accessories by up to 63% off. Within these holiday savings, you’ll find a selection of pressure washers that are down to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, like the Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $64.97 shipped. Down from its $139 price tag, this pressure washer has seen gradual discounts since the end of summer, with the lowest previous one dropping costs down to an $80 low. It comes in today amounting to a 53% discount and marks a new all-time low in time to proactively prepare for next spring and summer.

This compact pressure washer’s 11A motor is able to provide up to 1,600 PSI of spray power, making it ideal for use on your homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, and even decks, driveways, and patios. It comes with a quick-connect 15-degree nozzle, a turbo nozzle, as well as an onboard 15 fluid-ounce foam cannon to cover more stubborn cleaning jobs. It also features Sun Joe’s total stop system that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and money while prolonging its motor’s life.

Sun Joe Black Friday pressure washer discounts:

SPX160E-MAX electric pressure washer features:

[FIGHT DIRTY]: Ideal for use on homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios and more

[POWERFUL]; 11-amp motor

[QUICK-CONNECT NOZZLE]: (15°) To tackle various cleaning jobs

[TURBO NOZZLE]: To destroy dirt, grease, and grime on contact

[SPRAY WAND WITH TRIGGER GUN]: Easily controls water pressure

