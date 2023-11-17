Sun Joe’s 24V mini electric chainsaw falls to new $34 low, tools and accessories up to 63% off

Sun Joe’s early Black Friday deals have now gone live, taking up to 63% off its popular gardening equipment and accessories, like the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless Electric Mini Chainsaw for $33.99 shipped, a 62% markdown from its regular $90 price tag. This is the lowest discount we have tracked for this device, beating out our previous mention during the fall Prime Days by $12, coming in $13 under the current going used rate, and marking a new all-time low.

This mini chainsaw comes equipped with a 230W brushless motor and a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that is able to fully charge within five hours. Its compact design allows it to fit in tight spaces far better than any standard size chainsaw, making it an ideal tool for any pruning jobs your garden and surrounding foliage may require. It features a 5-inch bar and chain that starts up with a simple squeeze of the trigger, with a whole array of built-in safety accessories to ensure a controlled experience. Head below to learn more.

Other Sun Joe equipment on sale:

Sun Joe accessories on sale:

Sun Joe’s Black Friday sale will continue through the rest of the month. You can browse through all the gardening equipment and accessories seeing discounts on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best Black Friday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless Electric Mini Chainsaw features:

[IONMAX 24-VOLT SYSTEM]: Includes 2.0-Ah lithium-ion battery plus charger. Battery recharges in just 5 hours

[230 W BRUSHLESS MOTOR]: Runs cooler, quieter, and longer than traditional motors

[5″ COMPACT BAR PLUS CHAIN]: Starts up with just the squeeze of a trigger

[IDEAL FOR PRUNING]: Green, growing branches, and woody stems up to 4½” thick

[BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATUREBUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES]: Includes riving knife to prevent kick-back; a knuckle-guard handle, and a safety switch to prevent accidental startsS include riving knife to prevent kick-back; a knuckle-guard handle, and a safety switch to prevent accidental starts

[REFILLABLE OIL BOTTLE]: 0.7 fl oz capacity

[LIGHTWEIGHT PLUS COMPACT]: At just 5½ lbs SGS Listed/2-year warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!