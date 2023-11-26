Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals from $13: Ultimate gamepads with charging docks, mini models, more

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a series of notable deals on its multi-platform controllers, gaming accessories, and more. The brand’s beloved third-party treatments come in many forms, including models for Switch, PC, Android, and Steam Deck users, and are now joining the ongoing deals we are tracking on its new NES/Famicom-style mechanical keyboard with programmable Super Buttons at $90 shipped. You can browse through all of the now live Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals right there and scope out some top picks down below.

Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals:

For those in the PlayStation camp, the first-party Sony PS5 DualSense gamepad deals we tracked ahead of Black Friday are alive and well. These rare price drops bring select colorways down at $49 shipped from the usual up to $75 list. Take a closer look at those offers while you still can right here.

8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller features:

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, macOS and Apple TV now. (Officially Supported)

Compatible with Apple, PC, Android, Steam Deck & Raspberry Pi.

Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.

Ultimate Software on PC

Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)

2 Pro back paddle buttons & Custom Profile Switch button, 3 profiles to switch on the fly

2.4g adapter, rumble vibration, USB-C, 15 hours rechargeable battery

