Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals from $13: Ultimate gamepads with charging docks, mini models, more

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a series of notable deals on its multi-platform controllers, gaming accessories, and more. The brand’s beloved third-party treatments come in many forms, including models for Switch, PC, Android, and Steam Deck users, and are now joining the ongoing deals we are tracking on its new NES/Famicom-style mechanical keyboard with programmable Super Buttons at $90 shipped. You can browse through all of the now live Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals right there and scope out some top picks down below.
Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals:
- 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch $20 (Reg. $25)
- 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wired Controller $13 (Reg. $20)
- Windows PC, Android, Steam Deck & Raspberry Pi
- 8Bitdo NEOGEO Wireless Controller $20 (Reg. $40)
- Windows, Android, and NEOGEO mini
- 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller $35 (Reg. $50)
- With charging dock
- PC, Android, Steam Deck & iPhone, iPad, macOS and Apple TV
- 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad $48 (Reg. $60)
- Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam, more
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller $56 (Reg. $70)
- With Charging Dock, Hall Sensor Joystick
- Switch, Steam Deck and Window 10
- 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox $16 (Reg. $25)
- And even more…
For those in the PlayStation camp, the first-party Sony PS5 DualSense gamepad deals we tracked ahead of Black Friday are alive and well. These rare price drops bring select colorways down at $49 shipped from the usual up to $75 list. Take a closer look at those offers while you still can right here.
8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller features:
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, macOS and Apple TV now. (Officially Supported)
- Compatible with Apple, PC, Android, Steam Deck & Raspberry Pi.
- Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.
- Ultimate Software on PC
- Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)
- 2 Pro back paddle buttons & Custom Profile Switch button, 3 profiles to switch on the fly
- 2.4g adapter, rumble vibration, USB-C, 15 hours rechargeable battery
