8Bitdo’s NES/Famicom-style mechanical keyboard with Super Buttons now starts from $90

Update: Amazon is now offering the popular new 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons down at $89.99 shipped for both the NES and Famicom models. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon – some third-party sellers have offered it for less previously. details below.

Amazon is now offering the very chance at landing a deal on the epic new 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons today. 8Bitdo unveiled its new NES and Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard for the first time back in late July just before pre-orders went live and today is delivering the first chance to save. You can now score one directly from Amazon for $94.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, and that includes both the Fami Edition and the NES-style model. You will also find a third-party seller with 98% positive feedback in the last 12 months selling the Famicom version for $90.20 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. As expected with such a popular new release, this is not a massive price drop by any means – it is regularly $100 – but it is indeed the very first chance to save. Head below for more details.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the designs here pull directly from the vintage consoles they are named after with an an 87-key layout featuring dye-sub PBT keycaps and Kailh Box V2 White switches. Those programmable Super Buttons seen in the image above are included as well. Users have a choice between Bluetooth, wired, or one of those wireless 2.4G dongles for connectivity alongside compatibly with Windows 10 or above and Android 9.0 or newer, as well as macOS. A hot-swappable PCB board setup and a 2,000mAh for up to 200 hours of gaming round out the feature set. Take a deeper dive right here.

More of the latest from 8Bitdo:

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features:

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

Connnect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.

87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.

Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.

Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.

Supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. (Release in September 2023)

