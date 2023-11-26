Govee Cyber Monday sale up to 44% off: Matter strip lights, smart outdoor lighting, more from $15

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeGoveeBlack Friday 2023
44% off From $15

As part of its Cyber Monday deals and joining a solid price drop on its new Christmas lights, the official Govee Amazon storefront has now kicked off an early Thanksgiving sale at up to 44% off. Loaded with indoor and outdoor smart solutions, one standout has its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s holiday deal is matching the all-time low, coming in at a few bucks under previous mentions for the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. The Wi-Fi light strip works alongside Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings for a unified control setup with other Matter-supported smart home gear. You’ll find a 6.5-foot run of multi-color action, voice command support, music syncing tech to dance along to your Christmas tunes, and other smartphone-controlled customizations. Head below for more details and Govee early Black Friday deals.

Govee Cyber Monday deals – outdoor smart lighting:

Govee Cyber Monday deals – indoor smart lighting:

Head over to our now updated master Black Friday deal roundup and our smart home hub for even more offers going live ahead of the main event. 

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals from $13: Ultimate gamepads w...
Level Lock+ drops to $279 with Apple Home Keys support ...
Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals now live f...
Best Cyber Monday smart TV deals: Hisense, TCL, Amazon,...
Time is running out to score a lifetime of Babbel langu...
Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale goes live with online...
Decluttr’s Black Friday sale takes an extra $150 ...
LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday deals live: Boba Fett’...
Load more...
Show More Comments