Govee Cyber Monday sale up to 44% off: Matter strip lights, smart outdoor lighting, more from $15

As part of its Cyber Monday deals and joining a solid price drop on its new Christmas lights, the official Govee Amazon storefront has now kicked off an early Thanksgiving sale at up to 44% off. Loaded with indoor and outdoor smart solutions, one standout has its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s holiday deal is matching the all-time low, coming in at a few bucks under previous mentions for the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. The Wi-Fi light strip works alongside Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings for a unified control setup with other Matter-supported smart home gear. You’ll find a 6.5-foot run of multi-color action, voice command support, music syncing tech to dance along to your Christmas tunes, and other smartphone-controlled customizations. Head below for more details and Govee early Black Friday deals.

Govee Cyber Monday deals – outdoor smart lighting:

Govee Cyber Monday deals – indoor smart lighting:

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

