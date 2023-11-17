Govee’s recently-released smart Christmas lights start from new $42 lows (Reg. $60)

The holidays are right around the corner, and now the new Govee Smart Christmas Lights are getting in on the savings to join the likes of the Philips Hue and Nanoleaf offerings. These recent debuts were just launched last month, and now start at $41.99 shipped on Amazon as part of its early Black Friday sale. The 33-foot strand with 100 LEDs is down from $60, saving you 30% in the process. It comes joined by the longer 66-foot strand with double the LEDs at $62.99, down from $90. Each one is a 30% discount and a new all-time low that’s an extra 10% below previous mentions. Not to mention, only the third discounts so far. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Govee’s new Smart Christmas Lights help you bring some winter vibes to your Alexa or Assistant smart home. The two different lightstrip lengths feature either 100 or 200 LED bulbs, which connect to your Wi-Fi in order to bring multicolored lighting to your Christmas tree. These will also work outdoors, so you can extend the holiday spirit to your porch or patio.

That more affordable price tag does mean that the new Govee offerings aren’t as compelling as the smart Christmas lights from Phillips Hue and Nanoleaf. Those two brands each offer one notable feature that Govee doesn’t, with HomeKit and Siri integration getting the axe on Govee’s new release. But otherwise, you’ll find that there’s a very similar design for less.

Both of the other brands are also on sale right now, so you really do get your pick of which feature combination is right for your smart home:

More on the Govee Smart Christmas Lights:

Govee Uni-IC Control technology allows each LED bead to be independently chosen from 16 million colors, decorating your home with flowing RGBIC lighting effects based on your Halloween vibes and overall moods. With fun gaming modes, Govee Uni-IC Control technology contributes to a higher level of playability of Christmas string lights and provides a special interactive experience among friends and family during the holidays.

