Marshall Cyber Monday deals: Speakers from $120, headphones from $80 (Up to $150 off)

As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Marshall’s modern-retro audio gear, including both Bluetooth speakers and headphones. One standout, alongside the others down below, is the Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is a solid $50 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous mention, $30 under the deal before that, and on par with the best price we have tracked this year at Amazon. Iconic vintage guitar amp vibes are front and center here with brass accents throughout – these speakers look as good on a shelf as they sound if you ask me. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this model delivers 360-degree sound with True Stereophonic tech – “a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall where every spot is a sweet spot.” From there, you’ll find 30-hours of wireless playback per charge, a “road-worthy” IP67 rating for protection against splashes and dust, as well as the usual Bluetooth streaming. Get a closer look right here and head below for more Marshall early Black Friday deals. 

More Marshall cyber Monday deals:

We are also tracking some big-time deals on Bose audio gear, including its brand new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds  with up to $100 in savings to deliver the very first deals and subsequent all-time lows. 

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker features:

Sound that is rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton II offers 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Emberton II won’t slow you down with a lengthy set-up – pair, play and let the good times roll. 

