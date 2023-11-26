Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases fall to just $20 (Reg. $35), Pixel 7a case at $15

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Google’s official Pixel 8 Pro case. It now drops down to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 in three different colorways. Each one normally sells for $35, and is seeing one of its first price cuts yet in the process. Much of the same story is also the case with the Google Pixel 8 cases, all of which are also clocking in at $19.99 – down from $35. These are some of the grippiest cases ever from Google, and our review takes a closer look at that experience. Head below for more.

These official cases from Google wrap your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in soft and grippy silicone material that helps defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 40% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers, and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside for good measure, as well as one of three colors to choose from.

Also getting in on the savings today, the official Google Pixel 7a case is now on sale at Amazon. It drops even lower than the newer 8 series accessories, clocking in at $14.99 in one of three styles. Each one is down from the usual $30 price tag and yielding a 50% price cut. You’re looking at the same feature set as above, just tailored to a different handset in Google’s stable.

Official Google Pixel 8 Case features:

The Google Pixel 8 Case is custom-designed just for Pixel 8; it safeguards your phone from drops and scratches, while adding a touch of style. The case comes in an array of fresh colors with subtle metallic accents, so you can choose the one that’s right for you. Made from stain-resistant, microfiber-lined silicone and drop-tested for hundreds of hours for proven protection against everyday “oops” moments

