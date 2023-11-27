New all-time low hits Anova’s 2023 Sous Vide Cooker Nano at $87 (Reg. $129+), more

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the latest 2023 model Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano 3.0 at $86.98 shipped. This model launched on Amazon this past summer at $129 and sometimes fetches as much as $149. Today’s deal comes in at $13 under our previous $100 mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low for Cyber Monday. You’re looking at the latest updated 850-watt entry-level model that delivers all of the usual at-home sous vide action alongside some key improvements over the previous-generation model. First up, Anova has moved away from Bluetooth-only connectivity in favor of dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.” From there, you’ll also find a new two-line touch screen display for some bonus real estate and being able to “quickly view time and temperature on the same screen” – it also allows you to manually control your cook straight from the device. Head below for more details.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 features:

For food nerds, by food nerds. Our most compact cooker is still huge on results. This latest iteration of our entry-level sous vide circulator adds key improvements as requested by food nerds, for an even sweeter deal on perfect meals. What’s different: 1) We upgraded Nano from bluetooth to dual band WiFi, so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.

Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8-inch (32.5cm) Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 stows away in a kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your new favorite cooking tool stays within reach.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

