Cyber Monday Kindle deals: Kindle Scribe all-time low at $100 off, kids’ models, more from $80

The Cyber Monday Kindle deals have now arrived alongside new all-time lows alongside the new fire HD tablet offers. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has now launched its pre-holiday Kindle reader sale. First up, let’s take a look at the 16GB Kindle Scribe model at $239.99 shipped. Down from the regular $340 price tag, this is nearly 30% off and the lowest price we have ever tracked. Today’s deal undercuts the fall Prime Day offer by $25 to deliver the lowest total you’ll find anywhere on Amazon’s most powerful Kindle reader since it initially debuted back in September of 2022. The only full featured Kindle reader out there, it ships with Amazon’s digital pen for taking notes, making lists, and more as you read. Head below for additional details and more of the Amazon early Black Friday Kindle deals.

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date. It allows folks to “use the four brush types to write and sketch on included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” Centered around a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, it also delivers access to millions of books and USB-C charging. Here are the two configurations, both with various internal storage capacities and now at the best prices ever:

Thanksgiving Kindle sale:

You’ll also find up to 20% off select Kindle accessories right now include cases, stylus options, and more.

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!