Amazon Cyber Monday Fire tablet sale from $40: All-new HD 10 sees first deal at $80, more

The Cyber Monday Fire tablet deals are now live! As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has now launched a new wide-ranging sale on its Fire tablet lineup including all of the latest releases. In fact, we are now tracking the very first discount on the All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet that launched for the first time back in September. Regularly $140, you can now land this brand new release for $79.99 shipped, or 43% off the going rate. Considering this is the very first deal and a subsequent Amazon all-time low, you’re looking quite a deep discount as well. While you will find previous-generation Amazon Fire tablets on sale for less as part of this sale, this latest iteration features updated tech we will detail down below.

The All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 debuted back in late September as a faster and lighter take on Amazon’s 10-inch tablet experience. It delivers on all of the usual features of previous models, including the 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display made from aluminosilicate glass and Alexa integration, but comes in with a lighter form-factor, faster processor action, stylus support, and a better camera – it has been upgraded from a 2 MP to a 5 MP front-facing camera “for better pictures and calling with family.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

