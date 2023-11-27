PowerA Nintendo Switch cases and controllers now start from just $11 for Cyber Monday

Justin Kahn -
25% off From $11

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering some solid deals on the PowerA Switch travel cases including a new low on the Sonic Peel Out model (launch coverage here). But one of the standouts for me is the PowerA Slim Travel Pro Case for Nintendo Switch at $19.61 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one typically fetches $25 and is now at the best price we can find and a new Amazon all-time low for Cyber Monday. While the themed-models you’ll find on sale below are certainly fun, there’s just something about the linear padded design on this model that catches my eye. Featuring “a sporty tough look,” it wraps your console in a polycarbonate hard shell with wrist strap and a zipper pull while a felt lining and a built-in padded screen-protector flap keep things safe on the inside. Head below for more details and additional PowerA Cyber Monday deals. 

PowerA Cyber Monday Switch travel case deals:

PowerA Cyber Monday Switch controller deals:

PowerA Slim Travel Pro Case for Nintendo Switch features:

  • Featuring a sporty tough look, this case is ready for any competition
  • Sturdy polycarbonate hard shell with wrist strap and durable zipper pull
  • Molded interior with felt lining plus integrated play stand for tabletop mode
  • Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes storage for nine game cards

