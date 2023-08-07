PowerA teams up with SEGA for new line of Sonic Switch/Xbox controllers, cases, more

In partnership with the folks at SEGA, PowerA is introducing a new range of Sonic the Hedgehog gaming accessories. The new collection, which includes a pair of themed controllers for Switch and Xbox as well as a Switch console protection case and a game card wallet of sorts, is being announced ahead of the fall launch of the latest entry in the series – Sonic Superstars – that made its debut during a Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this year. PowerA, a brand well-known for its officially licensed crossover collaborations with popular IP, is now taking on the fastest hedgehog in all the lands, and you can get a closer look at the gear down below.

PowerA’s new Sonic the Hedgehog gaming accessories

Today PowerA is announcing a new partnership with SEGA to “create, distribute and sell a line of Sonic the Hedgehog gaming accessories.” As we mentioned above, the first entries in the new product line will include controllers for Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S, a Sonic-themed Nintendo Switch Protective Case, as well as a TriFold Game Card Holder for Nintendo Switch cartridges.

Sonic is one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time! We are excited to be partnering with Power A to bring this core line of gaming peripherals to fans around the world,” said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director, Licensing. At home or on the go, we hope that these will be your go-to gaming accessories no matter what game you are playing (but if you open your heart, we all know Sonic is your jam).

While we will have to wait for specific details on each of the new Sonic gaming accessories until tomorrow when pre-order listings go live, we do have some imagery to get you excited.

Here’s a closer look at the Xbox controller, complete with asymmetrical sticks and all of the usual fixings you would expect:

The Switch edition takes on a brighter more vibrant color treatment with hits of yellow and the same asymmetrical approach:

Here’s the Switch console case:

And lastly, the Switch game cartridge folio wallet-like carrier:

As we mentioned above, the new official PowerA Sonic gaming accessories will go up for pre-order starting tomorrow and you can expect an update from us when they go live.

In the meantime, dive into the latest Nintendo Direct for a closer look at the new 2D Sonic Superstars (pre-orders are now live) and check out the all-time low pricing available on Sonic Origins Plus – includes “Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in high-definition, with all-new opening and ending animations for each title!”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!