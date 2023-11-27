Razer Cyber Monday deals now live: Up to $100 off gaming keyboards, mice from $40, more

The Razer Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals are now rolling in. As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering up to 59% off a collection of Razer PC gaming gear including keyboards, mice, headsets, speakers, and more. These deals start from $40 with free shipping across the board. While you won’t find offers on its latest releases, like the BlackWindow V4 keyboards for example, there are loads of price drops on more then compelling and even more affordable models including the Huntsman V2 decks as well as the Razer BlackWidow V3 models at up to $100 off. That’s on top of a host of both wired and wireless mice and headset offers, both of which are starting from $40 shipped. Head below for a closer look at the deals.
Razer Cyber Monday keyboard deals:
- Razer Ornata V3 X $35 (Reg. $40)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless $76 (Reg. $100)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard $100 (Reg. $160)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard $150 (Reg. $250)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard $150 (Reg. $200)
- And even more…
Razer Cyber Monday mouse deals:
- Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse $40 (Reg. $70)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse $54 (Reg. $130)
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse $67 (Reg. $100)
- Razer Tartarus V2 Gaming Keypad $67 (Reg. $80)
- And even more…
Razer Cyber Monday headset deals:
- Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming $60 (Reg. $100)
- Razer Kaira X Wired Headset $40 (Reg. $60)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired $40 (Reg. $60)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless $100 (Reg. $180)
- Razer Barracuda Wireless $101 (Reg. $160)
- And even more…
And more…
- Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic $35 (Reg. $50)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Mic $60 (Reg. $100)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam $76 (Reg. $95+)
- Razer Nommo Chroma speakers $127 (Reg. $150)
- And even more…
Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:
- Razer Linear Optical Switches Gen-2: Improved with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience, the smooth, consistent switches are now also more responsive with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency
- Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Harder and more durable than regular keycaps, these won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process
- Detachable Type-C Cable: Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all LAN parties and tournaments, as a cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay
- Ergonomic Wrist Rest: The sturdy wrist support perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists and feel less fatigued when gaming over long periods
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!