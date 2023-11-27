Razer Cyber Monday deals now live: Up to $100 off gaming keyboards, mice from $40, more

AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazerBlack Friday 2023
59% off From $35

The Razer Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals are now rolling in. As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering up to 59% off a collection of Razer PC gaming gear including keyboards, mice, headsets, speakers, and more. These deals start from $40 with free shipping across the board. While you won’t find offers on its latest releases, like the BlackWindow V4 keyboards for example, there are loads of price drops on more then compelling and even more affordable models including the Huntsman V2 decks as well as the Razer BlackWidow V3 models at up to $100 off. That’s on top of a host of both wired and wireless mice and headset offers, both of which are starting from $40 shipped. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Razer Cyber Monday keyboard deals:

Razer Cyber Monday mouse deals:

Razer Cyber Monday headset deals:

And more…

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

  • Razer Linear Optical Switches Gen-2: Improved with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience, the smooth, consistent switches are now also more responsive with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency
  • Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Harder and more durable than regular keycaps, these won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process
  • Detachable Type-C Cable: Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all LAN parties and tournaments, as a cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay
  • Ergonomic Wrist Rest: The sturdy wrist support perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists and feel less fatigued when gaming over long periods

Razer Black Friday 2023

