Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 includes an extra $100 gift card at $800 low (Reg. $1,000)

While a new all-time low from earlier on in the Black Friday action made the Z Fold 5 more affordable than ever, all of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 promotions have been matching previous deals. Best Buy is finally looking to set a new all-time low on the flip phone-style foldable, dropping the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 down to $799.99 shipped while including an extra $100 Best Buy gift card. This is $200 off the usual $1,000 price tag, but also with an extra $100 in value thrown in. Previous best offers have only ever hit $800, and now you can get some added savings that makes this the best discount yet. Head below for a full rundown, or just get a break down of the foldable experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

If you’re looking to protect your shiny new foldable, make sure to go check out our top case recommendations for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We break down an assortment of different offerings at all kinds of price points, helping you find the perfect way to add a little extra peace of mind or even style to your new smartphone.

All of this week’s other best deals are fittingly over in our Android guide. This year is also finally time for foldables to take the spotlight, as Samsung’s latest releases drop to their best prices ever to go right alongside higher consumer demand than ever. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now down to an entirely new all-time low at $1,300 – arriving with $500 in savings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

