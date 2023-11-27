Tile’s item-finding Bluetooth trackers fall 46% to new all-time lows starting from $14

As part of its Cyber Monday sale, Amazon is taking up to 46% off a collection of Tile’s item-finding stickers and tags, with free shipping available to Prime members or on orders over $25. One of the most notable deals amongst the bunch is the Tile Starter Pack for $29.49 shipped. Down from its regular $55 price tag, this package has seen plenty of discounts over the year, with the greatest of them dropping costs to $38. Today’s deal saves you $26 off the going rate, coming in $16 under the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. You can head below the fold to learn more or check out our in-depth review. You can also browse Tile’s sales page here.

The Tile Starter Pack comes as a smart-home-compatible 2-piece set, with one of Tile’s standard Mate Bluetooth tracking tags that’s ideal for keeping track of keys as well as a Slim tag that fits right into any wallet. When you can’t find the items your looking for, simply ring your tag when it is within Bluetooth range (up to 250 feet) or you can ask your smart home device to find it for you. You can also do the reverse – if you can’t find the phone connected to your tag, simply double press the Tile’s button to trigger your phone’s ringtone, even when its on silent. The tags are water-resistant with up to 3 years of battery life, and you can even upgrade to Tile’s premium plan to receive extra features like smart alert notifications when you’ve left something behind.

Other Tile Cyber Monday discounts:

And be sure to head on over to our Smart home hub, as well as our Cyber Monday hub, to stay up-to-date on the very best deals during this holiday season.

Tile Starter Pack features:

TRACKER FOR KEYS, WALLETS AND MORE: Get started with our Mate and Slim to help you easily find what you can’t live without like your keys and wallet. Keep track of more for less with our multi-packs or give them to your friends and family as a gift.

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.

FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE – Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri

TECH SPECS: Water-Resistant (IP67 rated), Up to 3-year non-replaceable battery, Up to 250 ft / 76 m Bluetooth range

UPGRADE TO A PREMIUM PLAN: Get proactive Smart Alert notifications when you leave something behind, and with Item Reimbursement, if we can’t find your Tiled item, we reimburse you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!