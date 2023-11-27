Treat yourself to the luxury of this affordable rainfall shower system at new $107 low

As part of its Cyber Monday sales, Amazon is offering the Gotonovo Rainfall Shower System for $107.19 shipped. Down from its regular $190 price tag, this shower system spent the first half of the year bouncing above a $134 repeating low. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate, giving you $83 in savings and marking a new all-time low. Made with a combination of stainless steel and brass, this popular shower system offers a 1.46 GPM flow rate and adopts innovative air injection technology in order to increase or decrease water pressure and simulate natural rainfall. The entire system is wall-mountable and even comes with a lifetime warranty.

You’ll find three options for the above shower system that are currently on sale, with the biggest deal happening on the 10-inch system listed. Keep in mind, this deal is on the older 10-inch system, with a newer model sitting at a much higher $207. The next biggest discount is on the larger 12-inch system for $124, followed by the 8-inch system for $112. If you’re just looking for a shower head that provides the same simulated rainfall experience, Amazon is also currently offering the Delta Faucet Single-Spray Rain Shower Head for $99.

If you’re also looking to upgrade your hot water heater alongside your shower, check out the past coverage of the EcoSmart ECO 18 and ECO 27 electric tankless water heaters, which are equipped to handle your home’s hot water needs while also lowering your costs. The ECO 18 is currently on sale for $319, down from $500, while the ECO 27 is being offered for $395, down from $600. And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water.

Rainfall Shower System features:

Material: Maximum Flow Rate:1.46gpm. 5.5L/min.brass and High-quality Stainless Steel SUS304 Rain Shower Head and Solid Brass Pressure Balancing Shower Mixer Valve construction ensuring durability and dependability

Function: With adoption of innovative air injection technology, the large 10 inch raining sprinkler mixes water with air to increase the water pressure to 100%, and simulates the natural raining to provide you with natural contact of water experience

Install:Wall mounted.Come with clear install instruction.

Include:10 inch Square rain shower head, handheld shower head 1.5M shower hose,shower holder, water control valve,install hardware include.

Service:LIFETIME WARRANTY.You can install with confidence, knowing this backed by gotonovo Faucet’s Lifetime Warranty.

